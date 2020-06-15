Interview: Steve Nash on Real Mallorca Involvement June 15, 2020 19:01 4:28 min NBA great Steve Nash discusses his love of LaLiga, his role as a part-owner of RCD Mallorca, and the club's incredible journey to the Spanish top flight. Interviews La Liga Mallorca Steve Nash -Latest Videos 0:57 min Casillas Ends RFEF Presidency Bid 4:23 min Lucas Vazquez Suffers Calf Injury 1:09 min Marcelo: "We Must Use The Power We Have" 1:02 min Report: Inter In Pole Position to Sign Semedo 1:09 min Sports Burst - Griezmann Faces Braith-Wait 0:40 min Mbappe Needs to Leave PSG - Modric 22:39 min Ronaldo Has Been Missed - Modric 1:59 min Rashford Urges UK Government to Feed Children 2:01 min Zidane Taking Asensio Return Slowly 0:48 min Muslera Suffers Leg Break on Galatasaray Return