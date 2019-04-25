Andres Iniesta is highly anticipating this summer's friendly against Barcelona.

The Vissel Kobe midfielder will face off against his former team on July 27 as part of the La Liga club's pre-season tour.

"Personally, it will be a special game for me, because Barcelona is the only team I played for except Vissel Kobe," the 34-year-old said ahead of Saturday's J League clash against Kawasaki Frontale.

Iniesta was named captain by Vissel's new coach, Takayuki Yoshida, following a poor start to the season that has the side languishing in 11th place.

He ended his 21-year association with the Catalan giants in 2018 to join Vissel on a three-season deal, where he has since been joined by former teammates David Villa and former Camp Nou midfielder Sergi Samper.

The team also includes former Germany international Lukas Podolski.