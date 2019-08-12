Athletic Bilbao have tied star striker Inaki Williams to a new nine-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2028.
Williams was already contracted to the LaLiga side until 2025 but agreed an extension on Monday, a short statement confirmed.
The 25-year-old had been linked with Manchester United in the closing days of the Premier League transfer window as Romelu Lukaku departed Old Trafford for Inter.
But Williams stayed at San Mames and his release clause has now risen from €108million to €135m.
The one-cap Spain international enjoyed his best scoring season in LaLiga last term, netting 13 times in 38 matches.