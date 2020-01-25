Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has said he was racially abused by Espanyol supporters during Saturday's LaLiga encounter.

Raul de Tomas struck in the second half to cancel out Asier Villalibre's opener for Athletic in a 1-1 draw, however the match at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona was overshadowed by Williams' allegations of abuse.

Es muy triste que a día de hoy sigamos viviendo escenas de racismo en el fútbol. Tenemos que acabar con ello entre TODOS. Gracias por vuestro apoyo. #NOalRacismo #SayNoToRacism ✋🏿✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/3UauFEXjH4 — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) January 25, 2020

The forward passed on a complaint to Athletic captain Iker Muniain, who in turn spoke with referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez.

Williams was substituted shortly after Espanyol's equaliser, but appeared to then become embroiled in a confrontation with some Espanyol supporters as he made his way off the pitch.

At full time, Williams told Athletic's club media he had been racially abused.

"I am sad for the draw and because I have suffered racist insults," he said. "It is something nobody wants to hear and that is totally out of place.

"People have to come to enjoy, to help their team. It is a friendship, team sport and it has been a bit sad because these events should not happen. They are out of place."

Williams also posted a message on his official Twitter account, which read: "It is very sad that today we continue to see racism in football. We have to end it among EVERYONE. Thanks for your support."