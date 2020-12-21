Real Sociedad will be looking for a return to winning ways when the host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday following the team's shock 2-1 defeat away to Levante over the weekend.

Imanol Alguacil's men had been one of the surprise packages of LaLiga the season, with that loss seeing them slip to third in the table, just three points adrift of joint leaders Real Madrid and Atletico.

"It is true that we are lacking good results during our last eight games," Alguacil said.

"But when it comes to our play I don't think we are very far from where we were at the beginning.

"We had enough merit to have won more points that we did during these past eight games.

"The way we faced our rivals gave us enough merit. We played well and without inferiority complex."

The Basques can correct their eight-game winless run in all competitions against the Rojiblancos on Tuesday in a top-of-the-table clash at the Reale Arena.

Real Sociedad vs. Atletico Madrid - Tuesday @ 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT on beIN SPORTS