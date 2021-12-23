Sevilla was held 1-1 at home by Barcelona on Tuesday in a match the hosts finished with 10 men after defender Jules Kounde was sent off with a direct red card for throwing the ball into an opponent's face.

Xavi said: "It's hard for me not to have won. I have the feeling I will struggle to sleep because I think we should have won. We were one-man up for 25 or 30 minutes, but they were good at slowing down the match, making fouls, wasting time. In the end, that's another way to compete. It's a team that knows what to do and has been for a long time with the same coach. They are very good tactically, but I leave dissatisfied. If I look at the game, I think we played well. We are getting close to the Barca that I want - a brave side that goes on the attack. From what I have seen today, I think we are on the right track."

Papu Gomez put Sevilla ahead in the 32nd minute as a steady rain fell upon the Sanchez Pijuan field.

Ronald Araujo headed in Ousmane Dembele's corner kick to equalize for Barcelona just before halftime.