Memphis Depay has pledged his immediate future to Barcelona and says he is committed to the club's "sporting success."

The Netherlands international has yet to feature for the Catalan giants this season, and had been linked with a move to Serie A side Juventus.

Premier League clubs Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United were also rumored to be interested in signing the former Manchester United and Lyon forward.

However, the 28-year-old took to social media on Thursday to confirm he will not be leaving Camp Nou, posting on Twitter: "I have decided to stay at Barca! Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success."

One player who did leave Barca on transfer deadline day was Martin Braithwaite, who joined LaLiga rivals Espanyol.

The 31-year-old joined the club from Leganes in February 2020, with Barca having been granted an emergency extension to complete the signing outside of the transfer window following an injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Braithwaite made an impact in the 2020-21 season, scoring a brace in the Champions League against Dynamo Kyiv, but an injury last term led to an extended absence.

It was confirmed earlier on Thursday that the Denmark striker's contract had been terminated.