Huesca Get First Win Of The Season Against Alaves December 12, 2020 20:45 3:50 min A goal from Javi Ontiveros helped Huesca get a 1-0 win over Alaves and their first win of the LaLiga season. Highlights La Liga Deportivo Alaves LaLiga Highlights Huesca -Latest Videos 1:00 min Mavididi Nets Montpellier Opener Against Lens 1:02 min Casemiro Gets Header To Make It 1-0 To Real Madrid 3:50 min Huesca Get First Win Of The Season Against Alaves 1:24 min Ontiveros Sends In Strike To Make It 1-0 Huesca 5:54 min Yeni Malatyaspor Stun Fenerbahce At Home 4:55 min Marseille Hold Off Monaco For Sixth Straight Win 2:49 min Own Goal Helps Sevilla Get Late Win Over Getafe 2:38 min Ben Yedder Penalty Cuts Marseille Lead Over Monaco 1:01 min Etxeita Gets Own Goal To Make It 1-0 Sevilla 1:11 min Benedetto Doubles Marseille Lead Over Monaco