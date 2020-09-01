Sergio Gomez has extended his loan spell at Huesca ahead of the new season, Borussia Dortmund have confirmed.

Gomez – a 19-year-old midfielder – spent last season on loan at Huesca, making 36 league appearances in Spain's second tier as the side secured promotion to LaLiga.

FICHAJE | Sergio Gómez seguirá siendo azulgrana una temporada más, tras ampliarse su cesión por parte del @BVB



💪✨¡Seguimos creciendo juntos, @sergiogm_10!#SergioNoRebla🔵🔴 — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) September 1, 2020

However, rather than return to Dortmund, Spanish youth international Gomez will remain at Huesca for 2020-21 campaign.

Huesca also confirmed there is a purchase option included within the deal for Gomez, who signed for Dortmund from Barcelona in 2018.