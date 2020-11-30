Thibaut Courtois had a performance to forget on Saturday as Real Madrid slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to Deportivo Alaves.

A misplaced pass by the Belgium international gifted Joselu the ball and an open net to score the visitors' second goal.

But despite the costly blunder, Courtois otherwise had a good game, according to Hope Solo.

Speaking on Sports Burst, the former USWNT shot-stopper sympathized with the 28-year-old, pointing to the pressure the modern day goalkeeper is under to retain possession.

"Right now, there's a huge emphasis on keeping possession, play it [the ball] out of the back, which forces goalkeepers to make decisions they shouldn't be making."

Courtois has played 14 games in all competitions this season, conceding 19 goals and recording just four shutouts.