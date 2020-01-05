Highlights: Celta Vigo Settles 1-1 Draw With Osasuna January 5, 2020 23:25 2:17 min A 1-1 draw with goals by Santi Mina and Ezequiel Ávila was enough to settle both Celta Vigo and Osasuna to a point. santi mina Spain Celta de Vigo Osasuna La Liga Ezequiel Avila -Latest Videos 2:17 min Celta Vigo Settles 1-1 Draw With Osasuna 1:05 min Chimy Avila Draws Osasuna Level 1:01 min Choupo-Moting Scores PSG's Sixth Goal 1:12 min Santi Mina Gives Celta Lead Over Osasuna 0:52 min Sarabia Gets Quick Brace To Make It 5-0 0:48 min Sarabia Secures PSG's Fourth Of The Night 1:11 min Cavani Gets Brace And Scores PSG's Third 1:02 min Cavani Doubles PSG's Lead Off Counter-Attack 1:13 min Aouchiche Gives PSG Lead With Great Strike 4:31 min Marseille Avoid Shock Coupe de France Exit