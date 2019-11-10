Highlights: Athletic Club Score Late Winner To Defeat Levante 2-1 November 11, 2019 00:16 5:55 min A last-minute winner by Ander Capa helped Athletic Club defeat Levante 2-1 to move up to sixth in LaLiga. Athletic Club Levante La Liga LaLiga Highlights -Latest Videos 5:55 min Athletic Club Score Late Winner To Beat Levante 2:51 min Payet Brace Help Marseille Beat Lyon 2-1 5:57 min De Jong Secures Sevilla Win in El Gran Derbi 3:18 min Herrera Earns Osasuna Point Against Getafe 1:31 min De Jong Blasts Sevilla Back In Front 1:01 min Moron Pulls Betis Level Against Sevilla 1:08 min Payet Opens Scoreline For Marseille Against Lyon 0:53 min Ocampos Opens the Scoring in El Gran Derbi 2:56 min Saint-Etienne Go Third With Win at Nantes 0:50 min Guardiola Calls on Ref to Explain VAR Decision