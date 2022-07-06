Franck Kessie sought the advice of Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of completing his move to Barcelona.

The Ivory Coast international has joined the LaLiga giants on a free transfer from Milan, having helped the Serie A side to the Scudetto last season.

Legendary Rossoneri striker Ibrahimovic has previously represented Barca among his plethora of clubs, helping the Blaugrana win the title in the 2009-10 season.

Kessie sought out the thoughts of the veteran Sweden striker when contemplating his own switch.

"He told me it was a good place," Kessi said. "He recommended that I work hard."

There will be a wait for both Kessie and fellow new arrival Andreas Christensen to feature, however, with Barca president Joan Laporta once again confirming the club are unable to register either player.

The Catalan club's financial struggles have been well-documented, and there will need to be a reduction in the wage bill within their squad to accommodate their new players.

Laporta is confident they will be able to do so without suffering serious losses to the makeup of their team, adding: "We have absolute respect for our players.

"With whom the coach does not have, we are working on a consensual agreement. The sports management is working very well.

"It is not easy, because the footballers we want have contracts similar to their current ones. Most have the hope and illusion of convincing the coach. Logic will prevail."