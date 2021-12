Eden Hazard trained ahead of La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The Belgium international has struggled with a muscular injury but head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he could make his return for Real Madrid this week.

Real Madrid is set to host Athletic Club in their postponed Round 9 of La Liga.

'Los Blancos' defeated Sevilla 2-1 last Sunday to lead in the standings with 33 points, while Athletic sit in eighth place with 20 points.