Eden Hazard will miss El Clasico on December 18 after Real Madrid confirmed he has suffered a small fracture in his ankle.

The Belgian suffered the injury in last month's 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain,

The club confirmed the injury in an official statement: "Following tests carried out on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid's medical department, the development of the perimalleolar bruising in his right leg has seen him diagonsed with an incomplete external microfracture in the aforementioned area.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."