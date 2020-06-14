Eden Hazard was named in Real Madrid's starting XI for their LaLiga return against Eibar on Sunday.

The Belgium forward has endured a stop-start campaign in the Spanish capital since joining from Chelsea in a big-money move ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Hazard suffered an ankle fracture in November, ruling him out for almost three months, and cracked his fibula shortly after returning.

The latter injury would have left Hazard facing a battle to be fit again before the end of the campaign but the coronavirus-enforced suspension of LaLiga allowed him extra time to recover.

Zinedine Zidane consequently included Hazard in the line-up to face Eibar for a match that is taking place behind closed doors at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium at Madrid's Valdebebas training base.

Rodrygo was given the nod to support Hazard and Karim Benzema in attack over Gareth Bale, Isco, Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio – the latter not included in the matchday squad despite once again being available after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season.

Marcelo was selected at left-back ahead of Ferland Mendy.

Zidane is taking charge of his 200th Madrid game, the third head coach to reach the milestone with Los Blancos after Miguel Munoz and Vicente del Bosque.