Happy 28th Birthday To Marc-André ter Stegen April 30, 2020 19:51 2:00 min Happy 28th birthday to Marc-André ter Stegen, here are some of the best moments of the German goalkeeper at Barcelona. Barcelona La Liga Marc-André ter Stegen LaLiga Highlights -Latest Videos 10:55 min LaLiga Life Coach: The Real Madrid Edition 25:09 min Sports Burst - The Winners and Losers of Ligue 1 1:12 min Sarr to Leave Nice Amid Arsenal Rumors 3:28 min PSG Crowned 2019-20 Ligue 1 Champions 1:25 min Rakitic: I'm Ready to Take a Risk 1:23 min Aguero: Messi Will Retire At Barcelona 35:42 min Laporta: Messi Will Have No Trouble Renewing 2:49 min Mbappe: "Everyone Is Talking, But Nobody Knows" 2:49 min Quick Fire Questions: Kylian Mbappe 0:53 min Pochettino: My Dream Is To Manage Tottenham Again