PEP GUARDIOLA

Manager, Manchester City

Q. What do you think now when you see Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the results that they got [in the Champions League]? Does it surprise you?

"No. I'm there for 12 years playing Champions League every season and how evolved, how it has risen, this competition, how it's grown and it's not a surprise that every game can be dangerous. And so even for the higher-seeded teams, these are difficult [games], so it can happen. Normally, some teams win because it's easy and try to underestimate your effort, and that's why I said many times when you qualify for the Champions League for the next season, you have to celebrate. And when you go to the last 16, you have to celebrate it or when you win your group, you have to celebrate, because I know everything is so difficult today. So difficult."