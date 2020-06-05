Antoine Griezmann intends to finish his career in MLS but only after achieving his objective of winning LaLiga and the Champions League with Barcelona.

The France international joined Barca from Atletico Madrid in a big-money deal last year and has endured a mixed first campaign at Camp Nou, scoring eight goals in 26 league appearances.

Barca are top of LaLiga with 11 games to play and are tied at 1-1 after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Napoli.

Griezmann, 29, has targeted success in both competitions, as well as helping his national side to retain the World Cup in 2022, before considering a switch to the United States.

"Winning LaLiga and the Champions League with Barca would be a dream, and also my objective," he told the Los Angeles Times.

"There's also another World Cup in Qatar. And after that the MLS."

Griezmann has previously revealed that he would be open to linking up with David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise, but he is not ruling out a move to any MLS side.

"I don't know with which team, but I really want to play there," he said.

"For me it's an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title."

Griezmann is back in training with Barcelona ahead of their return to LaLiga action on June 13, more than three months after the coronavirus pandemic brought the division to a halt.