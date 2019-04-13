Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in unconvincing fashion as Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata earned a 2-0 LaLiga victory over Celta Vigo.

Diego Simeone's men welcomed Celta to the Wanda Metropolitano following a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona that effectively ended their title hopes.

Diego Costa received an eight-match ban for insulting the referee during that game, and Atletico were often second best against a resurgent Celta, who had taken seven points from their last three matches to boost hopes of survival.

However, Griezmann lashed home a 42nd-minute free-kick and Morata doubled their lead 16 minutes from time as Atletico increased their lead over Real Madrid - who play Leganes on Monday - to five points in the battle for second. Celta remain two points above the drop zone.

Atletico struggled to create much in the early going and owed much to Jan Oblak for keeping them level. The Slovenia international produced a reaction save to keep out Maxi Gomez's deflected effort and then made an even more impressive stop from Ryad Boudebouz's bicycle kick follow-up.

Opposite number Ruben Blanco did well to get a touch to Juanfran's low cross and take it away from numerous Atletico players queuing up to meet it in the box, but Oblak continued to be the busier of the two goalkeepers.

He was again required to preserve parity when he dove to his left to deny Sofiane Boufal after the Frenchman met Boudebouz's lay-off first time.

Celta were made to pay for not capitalising on their superiority as Griezmann powered a free-kick into the top-left corner after Vitolo was fouled by Gustavo Cabral.

Chances were less frequent in the second half but Morata made the points safe when he rounded Blanco after being played through on goal by Griezmann.