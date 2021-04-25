Griezmann Pulls Barca Level With Classy Chip April 25, 2021 16:50 1:08 min Antoine Griezmann cooly lifts the ball over Sergio Asenjo to restore the parity for Barcelona. Villarreal Barcelona Antoine Griezmann La Liga -Latest Videos 11:05 min Griezmann Brace Keeps Pressure on Atleti 0:56 min De Jong Squanders Chance For Barca's Third 1:16 min Trigueros Sent Off For Foul On Messi 8:51 min PSG And Barcelona Battle To Draw In UWCL Semifinal 1:12 min Griezmann Doubles Up To Give Barca The Lead 1:08 min Griezmann Pulls Barca Level With Classy Chip 1:26 min Chukwueze Fires Villarreal In Front Against Barca 0:48 min De Jong Denied By Astounding Asenjo Save 8:21 min Unal Guides Getafe To Victory At El Alcoraz 9:28 min Nice Shine In First Half With Win Over Montpellier