Antoine Griezmann refused to be drawn on his club future after helping France to a friendly win over Bolivia on Sunday.

Griezmann announced last month he would be leaving Atletico Madrid after five seasons at the LaLiga club, with reports linking the forward with a move to Barcelona or Premier League giants Manchester United.

After scoring one and setting up another in a 2-0 victory against Bolivia in Nantes, Griezmann was giving nothing away about his future.

"I don't know, that's a good question," he told reporters.

"Let's see. Everything in its time."

Griezmann set up Thomas Lemar for France's opener before scoring just prior to half-time in the win over Bolivia as the World Cup champions prepared for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Turkey and Andorra this month.

The 28-year-old, who moved into outright eighth for most France goals with his 29th, said it was always an honor to represent his nation.

"It is always something wonderful to play for the French national team. We enjoy it because it is not every player who can live that," Griezmann said.

"We are here to represent France and French football. We are proud to play in France also."

France face Turkey in Konya on Saturday.