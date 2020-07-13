Zinedine Zidane has named five midfielders in his starting XI for Monday's LaLiga clash against Granada at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Isco will all start in the middle of the park as Real Madrid look to take a step closer to clinching the LaLiga title.

Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal return to Los Blancos' backline after missing Friday's 2-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves due to suspension and injury, respectively.

Diego Martinez will look to in-form striker Carlos Fernandez and winger Darwin Machis to create chances for the Andalusians as they try to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for Europe alive.

Watch Granada vs. Real Madrid at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on beIN SPORTS