Granada Secure Europa League Spot With 4-0 Win Over Athletic Club July 20, 2020 00:15 4:41 min A 4-0 win for Granada over Athletic Club helps them secure seventh place in LaLiga and helps them qualify for the UEFA Europa League next season.