Granada Denied By Barca's Woodwork January 19, 2020 22:29 0:25 min Granada's Jan Brice Eteki comes close to breaking the deadlock at the Camp Nou after firing a shot off Barcelona's goal frame. Barcelona Granada La Liga -Latest Videos 3:58 min Setien: Barcelona Are Going to Improve 1:47 min Busquets: We're Delighted With How We Played 5:27 min Messi Seals Win on Setien's Barca Bow 1:01 min Sarabia Finally Gives PSG The Lead With Header 1:19 min Messi Scores The First Goal of The Setien Era 0:25 min Granada Denied By Barca's Woodwork 0:43 min Solskjaer: We'll Look at Short-Term Deals 5:00 min 1-1 Draw Settles Both Celta Vigo And Athletic Club 5:39 min 10-Man Sivasspor Hold On For Win Over Besiktas 0:44 min Raul Garcia's Penalty Levels Bilbao Against Celta