Alexander Isak was the star of the show on Sunday as Real Sociedad cruised to a 4-0 win over Alaves.

The Sweden international finished the game with a hat-trick, becoming the youngest player in the San Sebastian club's history to score three goals in a single LaLiga game.

3 - Alexander Isak 🇸🇪 (21 years and 153 days) became the youngest player to score a hat-trick for @RealSociedadEN in LaLiga in the 21st century. Giant. pic.twitter.com/nKCjMkp7rz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 21, 2021

Earlier in the game, the 21-year-old equalled another club record by scoring in a sixth LaLiga game in a row, joining John Aldridge and Darko Kovacevic to become just the third La Real player to do so.