Betis Compound Huesca's Problems January 11, 2021 23:00 9:48 min Second half goals by Aissa Mandi and Antonio Sanabria condemned the Azulgranas to a third LaLiga defeat in a row. Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Real Betis Huesca -Latest Videos 9:48 min Betis Compound Huesca's Problems 5:11 min Copa Libertadores Preview: Palmeiras v River Plate 12:23 min Getafe Come From Behind To Beat Elche 1:13 min Angel Doubles Getafe's Lead Over Elche 1:18 min Mata Pulls Getafe In Front Against Elche 1:03 min Cucurella Pulls Getafe Level With Free Header 1:24 min Guti Nets Elche Opener Against Getafe 12:15 min Kasimpasa Beat Alanyaspor With Ten Men 0:19 min Simeone: Dembele Talks At 'Advanced' Stage 6:53 min Fenerbahce Beat Erzurum, Move Second