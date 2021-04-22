GOAL

Getafe president Angel Torres has expressed his desire to keep Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena beyond the end of his loan spell with the club.

Alena has been with Barca's LaLiga rivals since January, featuring in every game since the start of his temporary switch, with Torres admitting he'd like him stay for longer.

He told Sport: "We are very happy with his performances and with how he is helping us. If Barca is not going to use him next year and seeks to sell or transfer him, we will try to keep him with us."