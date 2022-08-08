Sevilla have completed the signing of Isco on a free transfer after Spain midfielder left Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Isco spent nine years with Madrid, winning three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues in his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, having fallen out of favour, Isco left following the expiration of his contract and Sevilla on Sunday revealed they had reached an agreement in principle to sign the playmaker.

The LaLiga club on Monday confirmed Isco has passed his medical, and will be presented at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium at 9pm local time on Wednesday.

He becomes the club's third signing of the transfer window after Marcao joined from Galatasaray and Alex Telles arrived on loan from Manchester United.

Isco played under Julen Lopetegui briefly at Madrid, but particularly thrived under him with the national team, being involved in 11 goals in 14 games for Spain in all competitions while the Sevilla coach was in charge of La Roja (nine goals, two assists), only bettered by David Silva (17 – 11 goals, six assists).