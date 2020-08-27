Antoine Griezmann wanted "to leave" Barcelona before the appointment of Ronald Koeman, according to his former agent, Éric Olhats.

Olhats, in an interview with RMC Sport:

“Before the disaster vs Bayern, Antoine wanted one thing: to leave. He felt like he was no longer part of the plan, that things couldn’t continue like that. He was seriously looking at it (leaving).

Then, there was what we know happened and a conversation with Koeman reassured him, that he was part of his plans, that he considered him as an important player for the future.”