Ferran Torres considers joining Barcelona from Manchester City a "huge step" in his career and is confident he can continue improving under Xavi at Camp Nou.

Barca confirmed on Tuesday that an agreement is in place to sign Torres from City for a reported fee of up to $74 when the January transfer window officially opens.

The Spain international will be presented on January 3, but a foot injury sustained in October will delay his debut until later in the month.

Torres has spent the past 18 months at the Etihad Stadium after joining from Valencia for a fee of around $26 and made an impact across his 43 appearances for City.

Among City players to feature for at least 1,000 minutes across all competitions since the start of last season, Torres boasts the highest goals per 90 minutes return (0.55).

His expected goals on a per-90-minute basis of 0.44, meanwhile, is bettered by just Raheem Sterling (0.47) over that same period.

The 21-year-old is hoping to bring that type of attacking threat to Barcelona, who have netted 29 goals in LaLiga this term – 12 fewer than league-leading Real Madrid.

Speaking to Barcelona's official website, Torres said: "I am very happy to join Barca."

"I hope to continue growing as a footballer and person and to help Barca continue to be one of the best teams in the world."

"I'm very excited to be here. It's a huge step in my career, to continue growing, scoring goals. I am looking forward to joining."

"I can bring versatility; I can play in the three positions upfront. I want to help score goals, give assists and also help defend."

Torres joins a Barca side in seventh place in LaLiga after a poor start to the campaign that saw Ronald Koeman sacked and replaced by Xavi in early November.

Xavi has had a mixed start to his tenure, having won three, drawn three and lost two of his first eight games, but Torres is excited to play under the former midfield star.

"He had a formidable career as a player," Torres said. "As a coach he is starting, but he is formidable. He is going to help me grow and improve."