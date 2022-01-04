Ferran Torres and Pedri have tested positive for COVID-19, Barcelona have confirmed. The two Spain internationals are the latest in a spate of positive cases at the club.

Ahead of Sunday's 1-0 win at Real Mallorca, Barca were without 17 players and 10 of those were absent due to coronavirus. But Monday's confirmation of Pedri and Torres also contracting the virus shows they are not out of the woods yet.

Barca's statement said the players were isolated at home and in "good health". Nevertheless, new signing Torres was not available for selection yet anyway due to LaLiga salary cap rules preventing him from being registered until Barca offload players.

Similarly, Pedri was still on the road to recovery from a muscular injury that has plagued his season. Both Pedri and Torres were among the 17 players considered unavailable for the win over Mallorca.

Barca are next in action on Wednesday when they face Linares in the Copa del Rey, before traveling to Granada in LaLiga on Saturday.