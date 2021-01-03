Felipe Puts Goal Into Back Of His Own Net To Give Equalizer For Alaves January 3, 2021 18:02 1:20 min Off the break, Felipe puts the ball into the back of his own net to gives Alaves an equalizer. Atletico Madrid Highlights La Liga Deportivo Alaves LaLiga Highlights Felipe -Latest Videos 35:42 min Messi Set For 500th LaLiga Outing 1:06 min Ander Barrenetxea Gets Real Sociedad's Equalizer 2:52 min Besiktas Go Top With Late Win Over Kayserispor 1:12 min Jonathan Calleri Gives Osasuna 1-0 Lead 1:02 min N'Koudou Pulls Besiktas In Front 5:26 min Suarez Strikes Late To Give Atleti Win Over Alaves 1:15 min Luis Suarez Scores Winner For Atletico Madrid 1:20 min Felipe Gets Own Goal And Equalizer For Alaves 1:10 min Athletic Club Sack Garitano After Elche Win 1:27 min Marcos Llorente Gives Atleti 1-0 Lead Over Alaves