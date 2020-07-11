Enric Gallego Levels It Up For Osasuna July 11, 2020 17:27 0:52 min Osasuna get an equalizer as Enric Gallego scores from his header to make it 1-1. Highlights Celta de Vigo Osasuna La Liga LaLiga Highlights Enric Gallego -Latest Videos 0:52 min Enric Gallego Levels It Up For Osasuna 0:42 min Santi Mina Gives Celta 1-0 Lead Over Osasuna 5:17 min Zidane Casts Doubt Over James' Madrid Future 1:42 min Zidane Hails "Phenomenal" Courtois 1:42 min Varane: Real Madrid "Don't Control The VAR" 6:01 min Madrid Edge Closer To Title With Win Over Alaves 2:04 min Giovanni Van Bronckhorst Expects Messi To Stay 1:10 min Marcelo Could Miss Rest Of La Liga Season 1:42 min Asensio Doubles Real Madrid Lead Over Alaves 0:40 min Simeone Focused On Champions League Qualification