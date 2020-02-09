En-Nesyri Scores First Goal For New Club Sevilla February 9, 2020 19:01 1:05 min It's a first goal Youssef En-Nesyri at his new club Sevilla as he makes it 1-0 against Celta Vigo. Highlights Sevilla Spain Celta de Vigo La Liga LaLiga Highlights -Latest Videos 0:55 min Jovic Extends Madrid's Lead Over Osasuna 0:36 min Büyük Makes It Three After VAR Check 1:07 min Vazquez Doubles Madrid's Lead at El Sadar 0:54 min Buyuk Scores Penalty To Double Galatasaray's Lead 0:39 min Setien: Barca Need to "Break the Bad Run" 0:57 min Meriah Puts Goal Into Own Net To Give Gala Lead 0:56 min Ramos Powers Madrid Into Lead Over Osasuna 0:51 min Isco Volley Pulls Madrid Level Against Osasuna 0:46 min Osasuna Take Shock Lead Over Madrid 5:29 min Isak Seals Derby Win for Real Sociedad