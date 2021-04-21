En-Nesyri Pulls Sevilla In Front Against Levante April 21, 2021 20:12 1:35 min Youssef En-Nesyri rounds the keeper and slots in the opener to give Sevilla a 1-0 lead over Levante. Sevilla Levante La Liga Youssef En-Nesyri -Latest Videos 1:02 min Manceau Own-Goal Puts PSG Up 2-0 Over Angers 1:00 min Icardi Nets PSG Opener Against Angers 7:18 min Orlando Pirates And ES Setif Settle For Draw 8:33 min Pyramids Hold Off Nkana For Group D Win 8:53 min JS Kabylie Hold On To Beat Coton Sport Garoua 8:16 min Raja Casablanca Dominate Namungo In Shutout 0:40 min Atleti Players Support Decision To Leave ESL 0:40 min Simeone: Backs Atleti After Super League Withdrawl 0:39 min Koeman: Super League Drama Won't Distract Barca 0:40 min Inter And Atleti Withdraw From Super League