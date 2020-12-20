Casemiro is back in the Real Madrid starting XI to face Eibar at Ipurua on Sunday.

The Brazilian midfielder and his compatriot Rodrygo are the two changes made by Zinedine Zidane to the line-up that beat Athletic Club 3-1 on Tuesday, with Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior making way.

Meanwhile, Jose Luis Mendilibar has also opted for a largely unchanged team from Eibar's last LaLiga outing - a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad.

Full-backs Alejandro Pozo and Kevin Rodrigues step in for Esteban Burgos and Roberto Correa, as Yoshinori Muto and Kike spearhead the Armeros' attack.

Los Blancos will be looking to keep pace with LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid, who are three points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand, while Eibar look to put more breathing room between themselves and the relegation zone.

