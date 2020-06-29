Does Messi Have Too Much Power at Barcelona? June 29, 2020 18:09 11:18 min The relationship between Lionel Messi and Quique Setien has come into sharp focus after footage emerged of the Barcelona captain ignoring coaching instructions during Saturday's game at Balaidos. Sports Burst LIVE: weekdays at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Facebook and beIN SPORTS XTRA Lionel Messi Barcelona La Liga Quique Setien -Latest Videos 0:25 min Barca Agree to Sell Arthur to Juventus 1:31 min Sports Burst - A Barcelona Breakdown? 1:01 min Setien Downplays Talk of Messi Rift 0:32 min REPORT: Zidane Wants Sancho at Madrid 1:26 min Kyrgios Calls Out 'Selfish' Zverev 1:40 min Xavi Preparing for Barcelona Return 0:42 min Zidane: Benzema Assist Among The Best 1:09 min Guti Praises 'Brutal' Benzema Backheel 1:37 min Benzema: We Are Not Looking at Barcelona 3:28 min Real Madrid Beat Espanyol to Take Two-Point Lead