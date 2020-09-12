Atletico Madrid confirm that head coach Diego Simeone tested positive for COVID-19.

"Our coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, has tested positive for Covid in the last tests carried out yesterday; He is asymptomatic, fulfilling the corresponding quarantine at his home."

Nuestro entrenador, Diego Pablo Simeone, ha dado positivo por Covid en las últimas pruebas realizadas ayer; se encuentra asintomático cumpliendo la correspondiente cuarentena en su domicilio.



Earlier this month, both Diego Costa and Santiago Arias tested positive for coronavirus.

Atletico Madrid are scheduled to begin their LaLiga campaign on Tuesday against Cadiz.