Diego Costa and Joao Felix were on target as 10-man Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways with a 2-0 LaLiga victory at Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

Spain international Costa scored his first goal of the season with a powerful header midway through the first half before Joao Felix's deflected effort doubled Atleti’s advantage after the break.

It was a first victory in three league matches for Diego Simeone's side as they rediscovered some form in good time for Saturday’s derby at home to Real Madrid.

However, while two of Atleti’s front men thrived, Alvaro Morata is set to miss that clash with his former side following a red card for two bookings within eight minutes of his arrival from the bench.

Atletico could head into that match top of the table, though, having moved to the summit with this win ahead of Madrid facing Osasuna later on Wednesday.

Having followed up an impressive pre-season with a tough start to the 2019-20 campaign, Costa got his breakthrough and headed Atleti in front with a trademark 26th-minute effort.

Koke saw his initial corner cleared straight back to him and Mallorca were punished at the second time of asking as his cross was met with a bullet header from Costa.

Atletico were then halted by VAR when they appeared to have won a penalty after Joao Felix's bicycle kick struck Joan Sastre's arm inside the area, with the Portugal international himself deemed to have handled in the build-up.

Joao Felix got his goal in the 65th minute, though, turning sharply inside the area before seeing his effort take a wicked deflection off Ante Budimir and loop in off the left-hand post.

22 - João Félix has scored 22 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions for Benfica (20) and Atletico de Madrid (2). Jewel. pic.twitter.com/B0VozUown0 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 25, 2019

Less impressive was the impact of Morata, who departed swiftly after his 69th-minute introduction.

The forward clashed with Mallorca captain Xisco Campos off the ball and both men were booked, before Morata continued to take issue with his opponent and received a second yellow.