Moussa Dembele said he was "over the moon" to have undertaken a "big challenge" at his new club, LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone's side confirmed the signing of Dembele on Wednesday, with the Frenchman joining the Colchoneros from Lyon on an initial loan deal.

Atletico have paid a €1.5million ($1.82m) fee to loan the 24-year-old for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season, with an option to make the move permanent afterwards.

Dembele scored 45 goals in all competitions for Lyon after joining from Celtic in September 2018, and he has arrived as a replacement for Diego Costa, who terminated his Atletico contract towards the end of last year.