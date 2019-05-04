Ousmane Dembele was substituted just six minutes into Barcelona's LaLiga clash with Celta Vigo on Saturday, making him a doubt for the Champions League trip to Liverpool.

The France international pulled up early on and was replaced by Alex Collado, before being pictured on the bench with his right knee heavily strapped.

Dembele's participation in Tuesday's semi-final second leg at Anfield will now be in question.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in the 3-0 first-leg win over Jurgen Klopp's side and squandered a glorious opportunity to add a fourth with almost the last kick of the game.

Ernesto Valverde named a much-changed starting XI for the trip to Vigo, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez among the players rested.