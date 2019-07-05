Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong would love former Ajax team-mate Matthijs de Ligt to join him at Camp Nou.

At his presentation on Friday, De Jong was asked if he would like to be reunited with his fellow Netherlands international.

De Jong said 19-year-old defender De Ligt must be left to make up his own mind alongside those closest to him, but was clear he would relish the pair becoming club team-mates once more.

"I was expecting this question," said De Jong, smiling.

"Of course I would be happy to see him here, but it's not up to me to say something about it.

"I think he has time to think about it and he has to make a decision himself, with his family and his agent, so we will see where he goes."

De Ligt has been linked with a host of Europe's biggest clubs, with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United reportedly keen on the Ajax teenager.