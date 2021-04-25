De Jong Squanders Chance For Barca's Third April 25, 2021 17:56 0:56 min Frenkie de Jong wastes a one-on-one opportunity to give Barcelona a 3-1 lead over Villarreal. Villarreal Barcelona La Liga Frenkie de Jong -Latest Videos 11:05 min Griezmann Brace Keeps Pressure on Atleti 0:56 min De Jong Squanders Chance For Barca's Third 1:16 min Trigueros Sent Off For Foul On Messi 8:51 min PSG And Barcelona Battle To Draw In UWCL Semifinal 1:12 min Griezmann Doubles Up To Give Barca The Lead 1:08 min Griezmann Pulls Barca Level With Classy Chip 1:26 min Chukwueze Fires Villarreal In Front Against Barca 0:48 min De Jong Denied By Astounding Asenjo Save 8:21 min Unal Guides Getafe To Victory At El Alcoraz 9:28 min Nice Shine In First Half With Win Over Montpellier