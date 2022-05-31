Frenkie de Jong has expressed his desire to stay at his "dream club" Barcelona rather than join Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford for a reunion with Erik ten Hag.

De Jong won the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup under Ten Hag at Ajax and also helped the Amsterdam giants reach a Champions League semi-final three years ago.

The 25-year-old on Tuesday told ESPN he is eager to remain at Barca.

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona," De Jong said.

"Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

De Jong, who left his homeland to join the Blaugrana in 2019, says he has had no contact with United.

"What I'm saying, there is absolutely nothing of an agreement or anything official. At the moment there is no question of it at all," he added.

"Not that I know of in any case. Or they must not have told me, but I don't think so."