Real Sociedad's new signing David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old, who joined the LaLiga side this month after leaving Manchester City, is asymptomatic and has already begun a period of self-isolation.

News the midfielder has contracted coronavirus came just hours after he was presented to the media at Sociedad's Reale Arena on Monday.

The club tweeted: "Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa.

— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 31, 2020

"The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating."

Silva becomes the second Real Sociedad player in as many days to contract COVID-19 following the news on Sunday that the winger Mikel Oyarzabal had withdrawn from the Spain squad after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sociedad's LaLiga campaign kicks off with a trip to Real Valladolid on September 13.