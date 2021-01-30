Dani Parejo Scores Rocket To Give Villarreal 1-0 Lead January 30, 2021 21:11 1:03 min Dani Parejo scores a wonderful goal to make it 1-0 to Villarreal to Real Sociedad. Villarreal Real Sociedad Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Dani Parejo -Latest Videos 1:16 min Oukine Puts Cameroon In Front Of DR Congo 1:10 min N'Djeng Brings Cameroon Level With DR Congo 1:08 min Lilepo Scores DR Congo Opener Against Cameroon 8:40 min Daniel Wass Leads Valencia To Win Against Elche 11:33 min Mali Advance After Penalty Shootout Against Congo 11:39 min Fenerbahce Secures Win Past Rizespor To Remain Top 11:59 min Lens Claim Convincing Win Over Montpellier 1:16 min Daniel Wass Gives Valencia A 1-0 Lead Over Elche 1:21 min Kakuta Doubles Lens Lead Over Montpellier 1:46 min Marseille vs. Rennes Postponed Following Violence