Dani Alves successfully completed his medical on Monday ahead of his return to Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

The 38-year-old will be reunited with his former Barcelona team-mate and newly-appointed head coach Xavi Hernandez - although he will not be able to play in matches until January.

The Brazilian's first, trophy-laden spell at Barcelona took place between 2008 and 2016, where he won six La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, four Supercopa de España, three UEFA Champions League crowns, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

Dani Alves returned to Brazil with Sao Paulo in 2019 after 17 years in Europe, also enjoying spells at Sevilla, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

He terminated his contract with Sao Paulo in September following a dispute over unpaid wages.