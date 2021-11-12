Dani Alves is back at Barcelona, the Catalan club has confirmed on their social media accounts.

Some footage have emerged earlier in the day of the Brazilian international training with Xavi's squad, fueling up some rumors, and later in the day the Club, in their official platforms announced that the ex-Sao Paulo, Sevilla and Juventus will re-join Barcelona.

Dani Alves returns to Barca after 5 years of leaving the Camp Nou, where he played between 2008 and 2015, winning La Liga 6 times, 4 Copas del Rey and 3 Champions League, to name just a few of the trophies he won during his time as a Blaugrana.