Lionel Messi is "only human" and needs more support from Barcelona if the team is to become successful, according to former team-mate Dani Alves.

Messi spoke angrily on Thursday after Barca lost 2-1 at home to Osasuna and Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1, thereby sealing the title.

The Argentina star warned Barca will face Champions League elimination at the hands of Napoli if they do not improve their performances and claimed fans were "losing patience".

Dani Alves thinks Messi understands only too well what is wrong with the current side, having enjoyed so much success in a 16-year senior career at Camp Nou.

"Leo is a natural winner," the Brazilian told Catalunya Radio. "He doesn't like losing. When the team loses, it's normal he gets angry, he always wants to win. Just like me. We always want to win.

"He's been doing what he does for so long, he knows when a team gives one thing and when it gives another. That's why he says what works and what doesn't because he knows. He's spent so many years at Barca, experienced so many things, and he knows exactly what the team needs to win.

"He sees what I feel, and that's a lack of support. I'll always say that Messi is the main course and we were the perfect ingredients for that plate. Now I have the feeling that he's doing everything, all the time, and we must remember he's only human."

Dani Alves won 23 major trophies alongside Messi, including six league titles and three Champions Leagues, during a glittering Barca career.

Now, the Sao Paulo full-back thinks Quique Setien's side are "just another team" without the star quality that made them great in the past.

"What this Barca lacks is the identity it has always had, like Ronaldinho's Barca, our Barca," he said. "The identity of a team that dominates for 90 minutes, 100 minutes, or 150 minutes.

"Barca are there for people to enjoy. Now what I see, from the outside, is that Barca are just another team. They used to have an understanding throughout the team and made things look easy."